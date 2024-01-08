en English
Ghana

Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo Stresses Importance of Upholding Constitutional Values

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo Stresses Importance of Upholding Constitutional Values

In a recent public address, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana stressed the crucial role of the nation’s constitution in maintaining democratic governance and ensuring citizens’ rights and freedoms. He charged all Ghanaians with the responsibility of upholding these fundamental values as they join hands in the journey towards national progress.

Emphasis on Constitutional Values

President Akufo-Addo made a resounding call for Ghanaians to continue embracing the core values enshrined in the constitution. He underscored the significance of these principles in preserving the nation’s democratic bearings. The president’s exhortation comes as an affirmation of his commitment to upholding the Constitution’s principles and values.

The president reiterated that Ghana’s commitment to democratic principles remains unwavering. He emphasized the evidence of this dedication in the way the country’s governance structure has been modeled around democratic ideals. The president’s message reinforced the notion that the constitution serves as the nation’s guiding framework and is central to its progress.

Government’s Role in Upholding Constitutional Values

Akufo-Addo also outlined the government’s commitment to bolstering these constitutional values through various policies and initiatives. He emphasized that the constitution’s principles serve as a guiding light in the formulation of these policies and form the bedrock of the nation’s development agenda. This commitment underscores the government’s role in leading the charge toward the preservation of democratic ideals and the promotion of citizens’ rights and freedoms.

In his address, the president highlighted the need for unity in the face of challenges. He reminded Ghanaians of the critical role the constitution plays as a guiding framework in navigating the nation towards progress. His remarks served as a reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold the constitution’s values and work together toward the realization of the Ghanaian dream.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

