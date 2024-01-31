Ghana's Parliamentary Speaker Highlights Need for Capacity Building and Strategic Planning

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has accentuated the necessity for capacity building among Parliamentary staff as a crucial component of effective service delivery and improved productivity. The call for enhanced staff competencies comes in the backdrop of the recent implementation of a new organogram for the Parliamentary Service that has broadened functional areas and invoked more challenging roles, especially for senior management.

Adoption of New Organogram and Professional Development Training

The new organogram has necessitated the Parliamentary Service Board to appoint key officers to fill vacant positions, with an ongoing effort to complete the rest of the appointment process. The adoption of the organogram is a substantial part of the Speaker's strategy to equip staff with the requisite skills to implement strategic policies, coordinate operational functions, and maintain quality control.

As a part of this strategy, a four-day professional development training has been initiated for Senior Officials of the Parliamentary Service of Ghana. This training program, which covers key topics such as Emotional Intelligence, Resiliency, and Effective Leadership, aims to prepare officials to effectively perform their new roles. The training is a collaborative effort with the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) from the USA, demonstrating an international commitment to improving legislative governance in Ghana.

Introduction of a New Corporate Strategic Plan

In addition to the professional development training, Bagbin has announced the initiation of a new 5-year Corporate Strategic Plan for Parliament. This plan is intended to replace the existing one and provide strategic direction in line with the evolving legislative environment. The introduction of this plan is a conscious effort to align the Parliament's direction with the current needs and prospects of Ghana.

Complementing these initiatives is the ongoing implementation of a performance management system, designed to foster a culture of accountability and excellence within the Parliamentary Service. Through this system, the Speaker aims to recognize and reward excellence, thereby fostering a culture of accountability within the Parliamentary Service. The Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Cyril Oteng Nsiah, has also emphasized the significance of active participation in the training for the collective advancement and efficacy of Parliament.

In conclusion, these strategic initiatives underscore the Speaker's commitment to improving the effectiveness and productivity of the Parliamentary staff, thereby enhancing legislative governance in Ghana.