Ghana's Parliament in Darkness: ECG Cuts Power over GHc23 Million Debt Amid Energy Crisis

In a dramatic turn of events, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power supply to two significant government buildings - Parliament House and Job 600, which serves as the office complex for Members of Parliament (MPs), due to an outstanding debt of GHc23 million. This action is part of the 'Operation Zero Balance' initiative aimed at recovering debts from various customers, highlighting the severity of Ghana's ongoing energy crisis.

Unpaid Bills Lead to Blackout

The disconnection was carried out by the National Taskforce on Thursday, February 29, after numerous failed attempts to collect the GHc23 million owed by these parliamentary facilities. Despite the critical nature of the buildings affected, the Electricity Company of Ghana's task force proceeded with the disconnection to reinforce the importance of settling outstanding debts. The power outage briefly plunged the parliamentary proceedings into darkness, causing disruptions and frustration among lawmakers and staff.

Immediate Consequences and Responses

The blackout lasted for almost three minutes before power was restored through a generator. However, the incident left lawmakers and parliamentary staff stuck in elevators and brought to light the pressing issue of Ghana's inconsistent power supply. In response to the disconnection and ongoing power challenges, the Minority in Parliament has called for the publication of a load shedding schedule to help citizens and businesses plan accordingly amidst the erratic power supply. Additionally, Nana Amoasi IV, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), warned that the power cuts experienced in parts of the country, including the capital city, Accra, might persist unless immediate actions are taken to address the challenges of installed capacity and fuel supply.

Looking Ahead: Addressing Ghana's Power Sector Challenges

The disconnection of power to Ghana's Parliament House and Job 600 underscores the broader issues facing the country's power sector. With the Electricity Company of Ghana under pressure to recover outstanding debts and improve service delivery, the incident serves as a wake-up call for government institutions and the general public to prioritize the settlement of electricity bills. Moreover, it highlights the need for comprehensive strategies to address the underlying challenges of fuel supply and installed capacity that are contributing to Ghana's energy crisis. As the country grapples with these issues, the demand for transparent communication and effective management of the power sector becomes increasingly apparent.