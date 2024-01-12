Ghana’s Parliament Challenges President’s Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds

In a move that signifies a potential conflict between Ghana’s legislative and executive branches, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has announced the legislative body’s intention to seek legal clarification on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sign certain bills passed by the Parliament. This unprecedented step could significantly impact the balance of power within Ghana’s government and the process by which laws are enacted in the country.

Unveiling the Conflict

The heart of the dispute lies in President Akufo-Addo’s decision not to sign several bills in 2023, including the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, the Witchcraft Bill, and the Armed Forces Amendment Bill. The President cited financial implications as the primary reason for withholding his assent. This move was met with strong opposition from the Speaker of Parliament, who declared the President’s actions unconstitutional and vowed to contest them in the Supreme Court.

Asserting the Power of Judiciary

Amid this power struggle, Speaker Bagbin has emphasized that the determination of the constitutionality of these bills falls solely within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. He argued that any concerns about potential misuse of parliamentary authority should be addressed through legal proceedings before the Supreme Court, rather than the President unilaterally declaring them unconstitutional. This assertion distinctly highlights the Parliament’s aim to delineate the roles and responsibilities related to the enactment of legislation, asserting its own role in the process.

Implications for the Legislative Process

The Speaker’s insistence on a legal interpretation suggests that the Parliament is keen on understanding the legal implications of the President’s refusal to sign the bills. This development could trigger a review of the balance of power within the Ghanaian government, especially in terms of the processes by which laws are enacted. The move is bound to have significant implications, not only for the current bills in question but also for future legislative processes.

This turn of events marks a crucial point in Ghana’s political landscape, as it seeks to define the boundaries of executive and legislative power. As the battle unfolds in the Supreme Court, the outcome will undoubtedly shape the future of legislative processes and the balance of power within the country’s government.