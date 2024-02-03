Ghana's Organised Labour Announces Nationwide Protest Against Electricity Tax

Organised Labour in Ghana, led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has announced plans for a nationwide demonstration slated for February 13, 2024. The protest is in response to the government's imposition of a 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption beyond the lifeline amount. The move comes after the government disregarded Organised Labour's two-week ultimatum to retract the contentious tax.

Demonstration as Last Resort

On February 2, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Anthony Yaw Baah, declared the planned protest, remarking that the government was taking the workers for granted. This statement followed an earlier ultimatum issued in January 2024, in which the TUC demanded the immediate withdrawal of the VAT imposition. The initial seven-day ultimatum was later extended to January 31. The decision to protest was made after a closed-door session, with Baah urging all workers to wear red as a sign of their dissent.

The TUC has consistently highlighted the disproportionate impact of the VAT on the poor, including pensioners. It has stressed that the government's decision to tax electricity consumption above the lifeline amount ignores the economic realities of struggling workers and pensioners. As such, the nationwide protest seeks to amplify the voices of the less privileged and compel the government to reconsider its tax policy.

Potential Dialogue with the Government

Despite the impending protests, the Ministry of Finance has expressed its readiness to engage in extensive dialogue with Organised Labour and other stakeholders. The government aims to ensure their buy-in on the VAT policy on electricity. This indicates a willingness to address the concerns raised by Organised Labour, potentially opening avenues for negotiation and compromise. However, whether this will deter the planned demonstrations remains uncertain.

In conclusion, the impending nationwide demonstration by Organised Labour reflects the deep-seated discontent among workers and pensioners in Ghana. The protest is a call to action for the government to address the socio-economic implications of its tax policies, particularly the impact on the less privileged. As the day of the demonstration approaches, the nation watches with bated breath, waiting to see how this significant event will shape the future of tax policy in Ghana.