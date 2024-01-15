Ghana's Opposition Leader Mahama Maintains Cautious Campaign Amid Economic Turmoil

The flagbearer of Ghana's opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has approached the upcoming 2024 general elections with measured promises. The former president attributes this cautious stance to the prevailing economic turmoil in Ghana, stating that the country's financial situation hampers his ability to make extensive pledges.

Economic Crisis Spurs Cautious Promises

Mahama elucidated his prudent approach during a gathering with NDC supporters in Hohoe, Volta Region. He pinpointed the economic malaise as the primary reason behind his guarded promises. According to Mahama, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) administration has severely impacted the nation's economy, pushing it to a state he describes as 'broke'.

Seizing the opportunity, Mahama criticized the incumbent NPP administration for its alleged role in the economic downturn. He accused the NPP of damaging the nation's finances to the point where expansive pledges aren't feasible. This critique paints a grim picture of the current administration's economic stewardship while setting the stage for Mahama's approach to the upcoming elections.

Mahama's Key Election Pledge

Despite the financial constraints, Mahama has made a significant promise to the Ghanaian electorate. He has pledged to provide a monthly allowance of GH₵1,000 to all Assembly members should the NDC secure power in the 2024 elections. This initiative, he estimates, would cost the nation GH₵80 million a year. To finance this pledge, Mahama proposes a reduction in the President's office budget, which currently exceeds GH₵2 billion.