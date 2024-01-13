en English
Africa

Ghana’s Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Ghana’s Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery

In a quest for closure and truth, the Odomna family from Ekumfi Otuam and Ekumfi Asaman in Ghana, finds itself grappling with a decade-old mystery—the death of their relative, former President John Evans Atta-Mills. A void of information, compounded by the lack of an autopsy report, has left the family in a state of disquiet, unable to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

A Plea for Transparency

Nanahemaa Enyimfuaa III, the Kyidomhemaa of Ekumfi Traditional Council and Queenmother of the Odomna Family, and Abusuapanin Kobina Biney, the Head of the Odomna Family, brought their grievances to light during a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House. They requested the President’s intervention in procuring the autopsy report of the late Atta-Mills, hoping to dispel the ambiguities that continue to shroud his death.

Revitalization of Asomdwee Park

While their quest for answers persists, the family expressed their gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for rejuvenating the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of the late President. Once a neglected piece of land, the park has now been restored to its rightful dignity, serving as a testament to Atta-Mills’ legacy.

Appeal for Economic Development

Beyond the personal, the Odomna family has shown a keen interest in the welfare of their community. They appealed to the President for job opportunities for the local youth, a demographic often overlooked, yet brimming with potential. Additionally, they proposed the construction of a memorial edifice in Ekumfi Otuam, an initiative that would not only honor the memory of the late President but could also stimulate local tourism and provide employment.

The Odomna family’s plight and their quest for answers have now been brought to the attention of the Presidency of the Republic of Ghana, offering a glimmer of hope that the truth about Atta-Mills’ death may finally be revealed.

Africa Ghana Politics
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

