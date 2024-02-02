Ghana's NPP Celebrates Successful Parliamentary Primaries; Emphasizes Unity for 2024 Elections

The National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana has commended the party on the successful execution of parliamentary primaries across the country. In a public statement, the Elders thanked all participants for their commendable efforts and sportsmanship, underlining that taking part in the process is a victory in itself.

Unity and Hard Work: Key to Victory

The council also underscored the need to avoid complacency and stressed the significance of unity and perseverance in the run-up to the December 2024 general elections. This sentiment was echoed by Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the NPP Chairman, who included a congratulatory note to the new candidates, delegates, and participants in his message. He recognized the commitment and determination that led to peaceful primaries and encouraged the unsuccessful aspirants to maintain their involvement in party activities.

Reconciliation and Consolidation: NPP's Strategy

Evans Nimako, the NPP National Director of Research and Elections, characterized the parliamentary primaries as largely successful due to effective cooperation with the Electoral Commission, Ghana Police Service, parliamentary candidates, and the media. The key focus for the party now is to reconcile teams, consolidate electoral gains, and rally support for Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 election. Despite a disruption in the Yendi parliamentary primary and pending official winner declaration by the EC, the party is geared toward unity and victory.

Both the Elders and the Chairman are making concerted efforts to unite any divided factions within the party, recognizing this as crucial to ensuring victory in the upcoming national polls. 28 sitting MPs lost in the elections, and 19 opted not to seek re-election. However, the party remains committed to its cause and is determined to prioritize the welfare of the electorate.