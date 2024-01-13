Ghana’s New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest

In a vibrant display of democracy, Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) has greenlit 326 candidates to vie for parliamentary representation in the forthcoming party primaries. The impending elections, set for January 27, 2024, are a critical step in the country’s democratic process, and the number of contestants underscores the party’s healthy internal democracy and the eagerness among members to serve in public office.

Selection, Disqualification, and Unopposed Candidates

Out of the 373 aspirants who initially filed for the primaries, 29 are heading into the race unopposed, while 11 were disqualified. The National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) was tasked with deciding the fate of appeals made by the disqualified candidates, but the deadline for submitting these appeals has since passed. The primaries, which will take place in constituencies where the party currently holds seats, will determine who will represent the NPP in the forthcoming national parliamentary elections.

Notable Contestants and Retirements

Several notable parliamentarians have declared their intention not to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections in their respective constituencies. Among the aspirants is Sheela Oppong Sakyi, the Head of Strategic Planning and Implementation and Legal Advisor at the Office of the First Lady of Ghana. Sakyi is vying to represent the NPP for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency. She seeks to unify the NPP in the area and aims to lead the party to a third consecutive General Elections victory.

A Competitive Race Ahead

The NPP primaries promise to be fiercely competitive with aspirants like Sakyi contending against incumbent MP for the Constituency Sarah Adwoa Safo and another challenger, Mike Ocquaye. The successful candidates from the primaries will bear the party’s mandate to compete against nominees from other parties in the 2024 general elections, aiming to secure seats in the national parliament. This electoral process underscores the vibrant political culture within the NPP as it gears up for the general elections.