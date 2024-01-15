Ghana's New Patriotic Party Pledges to Prevent Recurrence of 'Dumsor'

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Ghana has pledged to the Ghanaian public that the historic and disruptive 'Dumsor' will not return to plague the country. 'Dumsor,' an Akan term, signifies the irregular and persistent power cuts that have previously disrupted daily life and impeded economic growth in Ghana.

Commitment to Prevent 'Dumsor'

The NPP's proclamation serves as a response to past difficulties with the stability of the nation's power supply. Members of the NPP communications team have affirmed that 'Dumsor' belongs to the past, and they are actively working to ensure the lights stay on and power outages are minimized. Alfred Thompson, a member of the team, advised Ghanaians not to equate recent power outages with a return to 'Dumsor,' emphasizing the government's diligent efforts to maintain a consistent power supply.

Investments in the Energy Sector

The party has delineated measures and investments they have initiated in the energy sector to prevent the recurrence of widespread power outages. These include enhancements in energy infrastructure, the diversification of energy sources, and bolstered capacity for power generation and distribution. The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Policies and Research criticized the CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) for not intervening to prevent power outages, despite being warned by the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAGPCo) about potential pipeline shutdowns due to unsettled debts.

Despite the criticism, Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer announced that the issues leading to recent power outages in the country have been entirely resolved. He assured Ghanaians that they would not experience more intermittent power outages, colloquially referred to as 'Dumsor.' The NPP's statement aims to bolster public confidence in their ability to effectively manage the country's energy needs and to sustain a reliable power supply for all Ghanaians.