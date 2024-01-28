Ghana's New Patriotic Party Faces Leadership Shift as Ten Ministers Lose Primaries

In a significant turn of events during the recent parliamentary primaries, ten ministers and deputy ministers from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana faced defeat in their re-election bids. The surprising outcome not only reshapes the political landscape within the NPP but also raises crucial questions about voter sentiment and future party dynamics.

Among the prominent figures who lost their seats were the Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe; Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh; and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu. Joseph Cudjoe was outvoted by Isaac Yaw Nyarko Boamah, a representative from the Ghana Revenue Authority. Dr. Gideon Boako, a spokesperson for the Vice-President, triumphed over Freda Prempeh, and Hajia Zuweira Abudu was defeated by Dr. Kabiru Mahama, the Technical Adviser to the Vice-President.

Deputy Ministers Face Defeat

Seven deputy ministers also fell short in their re-election bids, including those from Health, Education, Communications and Digitalisation, Local Government, Labour Relations, and Fisheries and Aquaculture Development. This outcome signifies a clear shift in the party's leadership and has potential implications for both the Parliament and the Executive arm of the government.

The parliamentary primaries also witnessed the defeat of 28 sitting members of parliament. While key figures like Michael Oquaye Jr. and Kofi Obiri Yeboah celebrated their victories, others like Eugene Boakye Antwi and a number of incumbents faced losses. These unexpected results have not only altered the shape of the New Patriotic Party but also hinted at a possible change in the party's future course and policies.

The defeat of ten ministers and deputy ministers from the governing New Patriotic Party in Ghana in the recent parliamentary primaries has marked a significant change in the country's political landscape. With key figures losing their seats and an evident shift in leadership, the party's dynamics are bound to evolve in the future.