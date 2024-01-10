en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Ghana’s New Patriotic Party Disqualifies Eleven Candidates Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Ghana’s New Patriotic Party Disqualifies Eleven Candidates Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana has released the results of its parliamentary primaries vetting process, leading to the disqualification of eleven aspirants from the upcoming elections scheduled for January 27. This announcement follows a meticulous vetting process conducted last week, with the party refraining from divulging specific reasons for the disqualifications.

Transparent Vetting Process

Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the NPP, communicated to the media in Accra, the assurance of the fairness and transparency of the vetting process, which was in strict adherence to the party’s constitution. He further stated that any aggrieved parties could take their appeals to the National Parliaments Appeals Committee.

Parliamentary Race Statistics

Out of approximately 400 individuals who expressed their interest in the NPP Parliamentary race, 373 were vetted. Out of these, 326 cleared the vetting process, 11 were disqualified, while two cases were put on hold for further consideration by the National Executive Committee. Two aspirants voluntarily stepped down from the race, 29 individuals are running unopposed, and one aspirant submitted an incomplete application. Additionally, two aspirants didn’t appear before the vetting committee.

Primaries in Sitting Constituencies

The upcoming primaries are set to take place in constituencies with sitting NPP Members of Parliament, as the party has already conducted primaries in ‘orphaned’ constituencies, i.e., constituencies without a sitting NPP Member of Parliament. This move shows the party’s commitment to ensuring a fair and democratic selection process for its candidates.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
1 min ago
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Asiedu Nketiah, a significant voice in Ghanaian politics, has issued a stern warning against electoral violence ahead of the country’s 2024 elections. His remarks come in the wake of the violence and bloodshed that marred the 2020 Ghanaian elections, and he emphasized that such atrocities would not be tolerated in the forthcoming electoral process. Unveiling
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
37 mins ago
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
Education Minister Advocates for Improvements, Not a Review, of Ghana's Free SHS Policy
43 mins ago
Education Minister Advocates for Improvements, Not a Review, of Ghana's Free SHS Policy
Ghana's Education Minister Dismisses Calls for Review of Free SHS Policy
4 mins ago
Ghana's Education Minister Dismisses Calls for Review of Free SHS Policy
Violent Confrontation Between Landguards and Police in Oklu Nkwanta Raises Alarm
8 mins ago
Violent Confrontation Between Landguards and Police in Oklu Nkwanta Raises Alarm
Journalist Assaulted During Parliamentary Vetting: An Attack on Press Freedom in Ghana
10 mins ago
Journalist Assaulted During Parliamentary Vetting: An Attack on Press Freedom in Ghana
Latest Headlines
World News
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
20 seconds
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
1 min
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
3 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
3 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
8 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
15 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
15 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
15 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
18 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
32 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app