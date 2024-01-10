Ghana’s New Patriotic Party Disqualifies Eleven Candidates Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana has released the results of its parliamentary primaries vetting process, leading to the disqualification of eleven aspirants from the upcoming elections scheduled for January 27. This announcement follows a meticulous vetting process conducted last week, with the party refraining from divulging specific reasons for the disqualifications.

Transparent Vetting Process

Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the NPP, communicated to the media in Accra, the assurance of the fairness and transparency of the vetting process, which was in strict adherence to the party’s constitution. He further stated that any aggrieved parties could take their appeals to the National Parliaments Appeals Committee.

Parliamentary Race Statistics

Out of approximately 400 individuals who expressed their interest in the NPP Parliamentary race, 373 were vetted. Out of these, 326 cleared the vetting process, 11 were disqualified, while two cases were put on hold for further consideration by the National Executive Committee. Two aspirants voluntarily stepped down from the race, 29 individuals are running unopposed, and one aspirant submitted an incomplete application. Additionally, two aspirants didn’t appear before the vetting committee.

Primaries in Sitting Constituencies

The upcoming primaries are set to take place in constituencies with sitting NPP Members of Parliament, as the party has already conducted primaries in ‘orphaned’ constituencies, i.e., constituencies without a sitting NPP Member of Parliament. This move shows the party’s commitment to ensuring a fair and democratic selection process for its candidates.