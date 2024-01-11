en English
Ghana

Ghana’s NDC Challenges Electoral Commission Over Use of Indelible Ink in 2024 Elections

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:05 am EST
Ghana’s NDC Challenges Electoral Commission Over Use of Indelible Ink in 2024 Elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), one of Ghana’s major political parties, has locked horns with the nation’s Electoral Commission (EC) over the use of indelible ink in the upcoming 2024 general elections. The heart of the dispute is the efficacy and quality of the ink, used as a safeguard against multiple voting, and whether it can effectively deter electoral fraud.

The Value of Indelible Ink in Elections

Indelible ink, applied to a voter’s finger after casting a ballot, is a visual marker of a completed vote. It’s an age-old system designed to prevent multiple voting and ensure the integrity of the election. The NDC has raised doubts about the quality of the ink employed by the EC, questioning its indelibility and hence, its efficacy in preventing electoral fraud.

Demands for Assurance and Transparency

The NDC has urged the EC to address these apprehensions and ensure that the ink used is up to the required standards. In their view, this is paramount to maintaining public trust in the electoral process. The EC, for its part, has defended its preparations for the 2024 general elections, including the procurement and use of indelible ink.

Implications for Democracy

The disagreement underscores the significance of transparency and confidence in electoral systems, particularly as Ghana braces for a highly contested election. Stakeholders, including opposition political parties, civil society organizations, and international observers, are closely monitoring the situation. The outcome could have substantial implications for the democratic process in Ghana, and by extension, the stability of the nation.

Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

