Ghana

Ghana’s NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
Ghana’s NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments

The National Conference of Muslim Kings, Muslim Paramount Chiefs, and Imams (NACOKINGS) in Ghana has thrown its weight behind a Private Members Bill proposed by Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina. The bill aims to increase the number of public holidays dedicated to Muslim festivals. Currently, the country observes a day each for Eid Al-Adha and Eidul-Fitr. However, the proposed legislation seeks to add two more Islamic holidays to the national calendar, enhancing religious inclusivity and diversity.

NACOKINGS Emphasizes Role in Appointing Imams

In addition to endorsing the proposed bill, NACOKINGS also used the platform to assert its influence in the appointment of Muslim leaders in the country. The organization, emphasizing the importance of the role of Muslim traditional leaders, stated that it is their prerogative to appoint Imams. Consequently, NACOKINGS warned that any such appointments made without their consultation and approval would be deemed as insignificant.

Call for Peaceful Resolution of Differences

As Ghana heads into its campaign season, NACOKINGS also underscored the importance of maintaining peace. The organization advised Ghanaians to resort to dialogue and lawful means to settle differences and misunderstandings. This call was made in light of the potential political tensions that can arise during electioneering periods.

Background of NACOKINGS

Formed in 2021, NACOKINGS includes Muslim Kings, chiefs, and Imams in Ghana. It operates from a national secretariat located in Accra, the country’s capital. The organization has been instrumental in advocating for the rights of the Muslim community within the country, as evidenced by its support for the bill to extend Muslim holidays.

Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

