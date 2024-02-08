Ghana's Ministry of Finance Accused of Neglecting Supreme Court Directive on Budget Allocation

Ghana's Ministry of Finance has been accused of failing to comply with a Supreme Court directive to allocate 5% of the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) to the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF). This revelation comes from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) in their simplified report for 2022.

A Tale of Neglected Obligations

The Ministry's noncompliance spans two years, with only 1.74% transferred in 2021 and 2.39% in 2022, falling significantly short of the mandated 5%. This discrepancy amounts to a staggering 56% deficit in the required allocation.

The ABFA, derived from Ghana's petroleum revenues, is intended to promote economic development, equality of opportunity, and overall citizen well-being. Its priority areas encompass agriculture, infrastructure, education, and health. However, the PIAC report highlights a worrying trend: the industrialisation sector received a mere 0.20% of the ABFA, far less than the budgeted 4.29%.

Investments and Reevaluations

Meanwhile, GH₵643.61 million was channeled to the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) to support the Agenda 111 Project, marking the second consecutive year of such funding.

Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf, the PIAC Chair, emphasized the importance of transparency in managing petroleum revenues. Echoing this sentiment, former PIAC Chair, Dr. Steve Manteaw, called for a reassessment of petroleum revenue expenditure.

Dr. Manteaw advocated for investments in renewable energy to secure sustainable energy access beyond the lifespan of the petroleum industry. His call underscores the urgent need to balance immediate resource exploitation with long-term ecological and economic sustainability.

A Clarion Call for Transparency and Accountability

As Ghana navigates its petroleum-driven development, the PIAC report serves as a stark reminder of the need for fiscal responsibility and adherence to legal directives. It highlights the delicate balance between exploiting natural resources and ensuring equitable distribution of wealth for the benefit of all citizens.

The tale of neglected obligations and missed opportunities is not just a Ghanaian narrative. It resonates with resource-rich nations worldwide, grappling with the challenges of managing their natural wealth. This story underscores the universal importance of transparency, accountability, and forward-thinking investment strategies in stewarding national resources.

In the grand tapestry of global development, episodes like these serve as crucial lessons. They remind us that economic growth must go hand in hand with social equity and environmental stewardship. As the world watches, Ghana stands at a crossroads, tasked with writing the next chapter of this unfolding narrative.