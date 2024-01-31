Ghana's Minerals Commission Denies Receiving Formal Request from FGR to Transition Prestea-Bogoso Mine

The Minerals Commission of Ghana has clarified that it, along with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has not received a formal application from FGR Bogoso Prestea Limited (FGR) to transition the Prestea-Bogoso Mine into care and maintenance. This statement comes in light of the mine's recent operational challenges and the subsequent cessation of mining activities as of December 2023.

Unfounded Claims and the Absence of a Formal Request

Despite rumors and reports suggesting otherwise, the Commission emphasized that FGR, along with its principal shareholder Blue International Holdings Limited based in the UK, has not officially expressed any intentions to alter the mine's operational status. The mine, formerly operated by Golden Star Resources Limited, was transferred to FGR, which currently manages it. The Commission has stressed that any formal request to halt production must adhere to the process outlined in section 51 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), which necessitates a notice to the Minister.

Commencement of Operational Challenges

The Commission first became aware of the operational difficulties at the mine in December 2023. Despite a verbal presentation made by FGR to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, no formal request for the transition to care and maintenance has been submitted to date. The Commission has underscored its commitment to the effective and efficient management of the country's mineral resources and the protection of mining investments.

MacDonald Hickson, a spokesperson for the Senior Staff Union of Bogoso-Prestea Mines, has criticized FGR's management, citing a significant accumulation of debt and a financial incapacity to address the mine's challenges. This situation has sparked concerns and demonstrations by employees and the host community. They are worried about the mine's downward performance and its potential impact on local communities. Hickson also revealed plans for workers to demonstrate further to draw attention to the company's difficulties and to urge the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to intervene and prevent the company from collapsing.