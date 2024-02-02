Ghana's Majority Leader Raises Concerns Over Electoral Commission's Proposal to Remove Indelible Ink

Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in Ghana, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has raised significant concerns over the Electoral Commission's (EC) proposal to cease the use of indelible ink in elections. His concerns spotlight the importance of this ink in preserving the integrity of the electoral process and preventing fraudulent activities such as double voting.

Key to the Majority Leader's apprehensions is the uncertainty surrounding the full synchronization of the EC's database across all constituencies. During an interview on GTV, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned the robustness of the EC's system in detecting attempts by individuals to cast votes in multiple areas within a single region.

Previous Experiences with Fading Ink

Bringing attention to a past incident, the Majority Leader pointed out an instance where the EC utilized ink that rapidly faded during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries. This occurrence, he suggested, indicated the ink's lack of a necessary solvent to ensure its longevity and thus its effectiveness as a deterrent against double voting.

Stance on Removal of Indelible Ink

In no uncertain terms, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu declared that neither he nor the NPP would support the removal of the indelible ink unless there was an absolute guarantee that the EC's system could prevent double voting without it. This position underscores the significance of the indelible ink in maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, a member of the NDC legal team, criticized the EC's proposal. He attributed the decision to remove the ink and change the election date to superstition, calling it unfounded. His comments add a crucial perspective to the ongoing debate about the use of indelible ink in Ghana's elections.