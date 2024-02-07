Ghana's Government Exceeds Borrowing Targets With Treasury Bill Oversubscriptions

In a remarkable display of economic resilience, the government of Ghana surpassed its January 2024 borrowing targets significantly. By leveraging treasury bills, the government managed to secure GH22.06 billion, which is an astounding 35.80% higher than the initial target of GH15.13 billion. The surplus signals a robust demand for these bills, an encouraging trend expected to extend into February 2024.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Oversubscription

The primary contributor to the surging demand was the 91-day T-bill, which drew the majority of the bids. Financial analysts are optimistic about this trend, predicting a similar pattern of demand for February 2024. This forecast is supported by the anticipation of GH4.3 billion in cash coupon payments on new bonds scheduled for February.

Implications on Interest Rates

Advertisment

Notably, the auction conducted on February 2, 2024, by the Bank of Ghana also concluded with an oversubscription. The auction, aimed to raise GH2.861 billion, attracted a stunning GH4.527 billion, overshooting the target by GH1.666 billion. This follows the previous week's auction that raised GH5.495 billion against a target of GH2.532 billion. Amidst this borrowing bonanza, interest rates on these treasury bills have marginally increased, with rates oscillating between 28.29% and 31.39%.

Aligning with the Disinflation Trend

Simultaneously, yields are predicted to decline as the market aligns with the disinflation trend and the 100 basis points cut in the monetary policy rate. The government's acceptance of all bids has resulted in an additional dip in yields, contributing to an environment conducive to borrowing.

In unrelated yet equally impactful news, Ghana's leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, announced a partnership with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Together, they plan to launch a campaign advocating for comprehensive legislation in parliament concerning organ harvesting, donation, and transplantation. This initiative indicates a growing awareness and commitment to health-related issues in the country.