Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister to Deliver Lecture on 'New Commonwealth Vision'

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is set to deliver a public discourse, titled "A Vision for a New Commonwealth in a Fast-evolving World" on February 2. This lecture is part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations of the Council on Foreign Relations - Ghana (CFR-Gh) and will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

A Platform for Global Personalities

CFR-Gh, under the leadership of Ambassador DK Osei, is a non-partisan think tank recognized for hosting numerous global personalities in its distinguished lecturer series. These lectures serve as a platform for sharing insights and fostering discussions on significant global issues.

Ms. Botchwey, a veteran diplomat, lawyer, and politician, has been holding her ministerial position since 2017. She is also a member of the National Security Council. Her diplomatic career took flight during President John Kufuor's second term, and she has served in various capacities, including Deputy Minister roles and chairing the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

A Dedicated Public Servant

As a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Botchwey has held positions in the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Appointments, Defence, and Interior Committees, and served as a spokesperson on Foreign Affairs. She has been elected as a legislator for four terms, representing two different constituencies. During her recent parliamentary term, she participated in the Communications, Gender, and Children Committees, and served as a Vice-Chair on committees in the ECOWAS Parliament.

Her upcoming lecture is eagerly anticipated, as it will provide insight into her extensive experience in diplomacy and her vision for a new Commonwealth in today's rapidly evolving world.