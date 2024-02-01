Ghana's Ex-Leader John Dramani Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Amid Anti-LGBTQ Bill Discussions

In a recent development, Ghana's former President, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly expressed his opposition to same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights, citing his Christian faith. This statement by Mahama, a leading opposition presidential candidate, was made during a meeting with members of the clergy in Eastern Ghana. The former President's stance on LGBTQ+ rights comes at a time when the Ghanaian parliament is debating the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, which if passed, would further restrict the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

While Mahama did not confirm whether he would support the controversial bill aimed at criminalizing same-sex relations, he noted that being transgender and same-sex marriage were against his Christian beliefs. The National Democratic Congress, the main opposition party, voted to retain Mahama as its leader for the 2024 presidential election. Mahama's public opposition to LGBTQ+ practices aligns with traditional Christian views, further fuelling the ongoing debate in the country.

Implications for the LGBTQ+ Community

The Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, under discussion since August 2021, has sparked criticism and activism due to its potential impact on freedoms in the country. Mahama's stance on this issue is particularly relevant given the upcoming presidential elections, where he is vying for re-election. His opposition to same-sex marriages based on his faith and the party's support for the anti-gay bill in Parliament, indicates a challenging future for LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.

Mahama has stated that the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated he would not assent to the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 (anti-LGBT bill) even if the house approves it. Mahama urged the executive and the legislature to resolve the impasse on the bill so that it can be passed. As Ghana's LGBTQ+ rights debate intensifies, the stance of key political figures like Mahama will play a crucial role in shaping the country's future policies on this sensitive issue.