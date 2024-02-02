Ghana's Electoral Commission to Finalize Field Staff Payments by Week's End

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has declared that field staff, who were a part of the voter exhibition exercise that transpired last year, will receive their delayed payments by the end of the week. It has been confirmed that approximately 95% of the payment instructions have already been dispatched to the respective banks.

Delays in Payment Due to Incorrect Information

Dr. Bossman Asare, the EC Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, revealed the cause of the delayed payments. He explained that inaccuracies in the details provided by the staff and incorrect bank account details were the primary reasons for the holdup. The banking system encounters challenges in processing payments whenever there are errors in the account details, which has affected the swift issuance of these allowances.

Despite the hiccups, Dr. Asare has given his assurance that the payment instructions for the majority of the field staff involved in the exercise, that took place from November 2 to 7, 2023, have already been sent to the respective banks. He further expressed his expectation that the staff would receive their payments by the end of the week.

Significance of the Voter Exhibition Exercise

The voter exhibition exercise is an essential aspect of Ghana's democratic process, enabling citizens to verify their details and raise objections if necessary. The field staff played a crucial role in this exercise, and their payment is both a recognition of their service and a fulfillment of the EC's contractual obligations.