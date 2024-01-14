Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis: A Nation in the Dark

The term ‘dumsor’ has become a familiar phrase in Ghana, but not for reasons of cultural heritage or national pride. Instead, it signifies a challenge that has been plaguing the country for years – unpredictable and frequent power outages. The public’s frustration is mounting as these outages disrupt daily life and economic activities. The clamor for a load-shedding timetable, which would at least allow citizens to plan around these power cuts, is growing louder. Yet, the lack of such a schedule continues to hamper business operations and household routines.

Political Tit-for-Tat Amid Power Crisis

Former President John Dramani Mahama asserts that his government resolved the power outages before leaving office, pointing a finger of blame at the current administration’s handling of the situation. On the other hand, Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer insists that the power cuts have been resolved and Ghanaians can look forward to a consistent power supply. Amidst these conflicting statements, the public remains in the dark – both literally and figuratively.

Unpaid Debts and Unkept Promises

Mounting debts to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) compound the issue further. Despite disbursement of funds aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, the specter of ‘dumsor’ continues to haunt Ghanaians. Mr. Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo and member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, attributes Ghana’s recent power outages to the financial insolvency of the energy sector.

Seeking Sustainable Solutions

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye, highlights the need for a sustainable and efficient approach to address the growing power issues. Boakye points to the loss of up to 30 percent of generated power and the ineffectiveness of tariff adjustments in addressing liquidity challenges. He also sheds light on the illicit trade of power and calls for a comprehensive solution to address the root causes of inefficiencies and curb illegal power usage. This call for action underscores the urgent need for transparency and effective communication from the authorities. It also emphasizes the public’s demand for accountability and solutions to the ongoing energy crisis.