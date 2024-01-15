Ghana’s Deputy Energy Minister Suggests ‘Dumsor’ Crisis Far From Over

Amid the ongoing political discourse on energy supply and infrastructure in Ghana, Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer has thrown a jab at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), hinting that their celebration over the resolution of the ‘Dumsor’ electricity supply crisis might be premature. This statement suggests that the electricity issue, which has significantly impacted various aspects of life and business in Ghana, might not be entirely resolved.

Deputy Energy Minister’s Statement

In a public assurance, Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer stated that the challenges leading to recent power outages have been resolved, with a considerable disbursement of $10 million to the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) for gas supply. However, his comment towards the NDC indicates that there may still be obstacles to overcome before the ‘Dumsor’ crisis can be declared officially over.

Criticism from INSTEPR’s Executive Director

Kwadwo Poku, the Executive Director of Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR), has criticized the CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) for alleged inaction in preventing recent power outages. Poku accused the CEO of neglecting warnings from WAGPCo about potential pipeline shutdowns, further intensifying the debate on the management of the energy sector.

Concerns Raised by Member of Parliament for Bongo

Edward Bawa, Member of Parliament for Bongo, has attributed Ghana’s recent power outages to the financial insolvency plaguing the energy sector. Despite reassurances from Deputy Energy Minister Mercer and the $10 million disbursement to WAPCo, intermittent blackouts persist. Bawa’s remarks underscore the government’s struggle to manage energy-related finances and maintain a stable power supply. In an interview, Bawa stated that the sector is broke and highlighted the discrepancy between peak demand and available capacity.

The Deputy Energy Minister’s remark, coupled with criticisms and concerns from other influential figures, paints a picture of an ongoing political rivalry and debate on the management of the energy sector and progress towards resolving power outages in Ghana. The NDC’s premature jubilation might indeed be short-lived if the energy crisis is not adequately addressed in the coming period.