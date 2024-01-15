en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Ghana’s Deputy Energy Minister Suggests ‘Dumsor’ Crisis Far From Over

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Ghana’s Deputy Energy Minister Suggests ‘Dumsor’ Crisis Far From Over

Amid the ongoing political discourse on energy supply and infrastructure in Ghana, Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer has thrown a jab at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), hinting that their celebration over the resolution of the ‘Dumsor’ electricity supply crisis might be premature. This statement suggests that the electricity issue, which has significantly impacted various aspects of life and business in Ghana, might not be entirely resolved.

Deputy Energy Minister’s Statement

In a public assurance, Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer stated that the challenges leading to recent power outages have been resolved, with a considerable disbursement of $10 million to the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) for gas supply. However, his comment towards the NDC indicates that there may still be obstacles to overcome before the ‘Dumsor’ crisis can be declared officially over.

Criticism from INSTEPR’s Executive Director

Kwadwo Poku, the Executive Director of Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR), has criticized the CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) for alleged inaction in preventing recent power outages. Poku accused the CEO of neglecting warnings from WAGPCo about potential pipeline shutdowns, further intensifying the debate on the management of the energy sector.

Concerns Raised by Member of Parliament for Bongo

Edward Bawa, Member of Parliament for Bongo, has attributed Ghana’s recent power outages to the financial insolvency plaguing the energy sector. Despite reassurances from Deputy Energy Minister Mercer and the $10 million disbursement to WAPCo, intermittent blackouts persist. Bawa’s remarks underscore the government’s struggle to manage energy-related finances and maintain a stable power supply. In an interview, Bawa stated that the sector is broke and highlighted the discrepancy between peak demand and available capacity.

The Deputy Energy Minister’s remark, coupled with criticisms and concerns from other influential figures, paints a picture of an ongoing political rivalry and debate on the management of the energy sector and progress towards resolving power outages in Ghana. The NDC’s premature jubilation might indeed be short-lived if the energy crisis is not adequately addressed in the coming period.

0
Energy Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
42 seconds ago
Heating the Person, Not the Home: A New Strategy to Save on Energy Bills
As the winter weather continues to grip, more and more consumers are turning to an unconventional yet effective strategy to save on their energy bills: heating themselves rather than their homes. This ingenious approach, widely endorsed by consumer experts such as Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExperts, has led to an unprecedented surge in the demand for
Heating the Person, Not the Home: A New Strategy to Save on Energy Bills
Oil Theft Strikes Again in Bin Qasim: PARCO Reports Another Incident, Investigations Underway
3 mins ago
Oil Theft Strikes Again in Bin Qasim: PARCO Reports Another Incident, Investigations Underway
Soly Raises 30 Million Euros to Expand Solar Energy Services Across Europe
13 mins ago
Soly Raises 30 Million Euros to Expand Solar Energy Services Across Europe
India Achieves Full Household Electrification: Sets New Goal for 24x7 Power Supply
1 min ago
India Achieves Full Household Electrification: Sets New Goal for 24x7 Power Supply
Ghana's NPP Promises End to 'Dumsor': A Commitment to Uninterrupted Power Supply
1 min ago
Ghana's NPP Promises End to 'Dumsor': A Commitment to Uninterrupted Power Supply
Better Energy and Andel to Build 15 Solar Energy Parks in Denmark
3 mins ago
Better Energy and Andel to Build 15 Solar Energy Parks in Denmark
Latest Headlines
World News
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
12 seconds
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
16 seconds
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
31 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
35 seconds
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
Hun Sen Mocks Exiled CNRP Official Eng Chhay Eang's Take on Opposition Politics
42 seconds
Hun Sen Mocks Exiled CNRP Official Eng Chhay Eang's Take on Opposition Politics
Hingan Furusathu: A New Drug Rehabilitation Center Opens its Doors
42 seconds
Hingan Furusathu: A New Drug Rehabilitation Center Opens its Doors
Congress Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown with Temporary Spending Bill
43 seconds
Congress Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown with Temporary Spending Bill
Bwala Informs Atiku of Tinubu Meeting, Prioritizes National Unity
44 seconds
Bwala Informs Atiku of Tinubu Meeting, Prioritizes National Unity
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Refutes Misconduct Allegations Amid High-Profile Investigations
46 seconds
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Refutes Misconduct Allegations Amid High-Profile Investigations
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
3 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
27 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app