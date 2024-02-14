Ghana's Credit Rating Soars Under NPP Governance: Danquah Institute Study

Ghana's policy think tank, the Danquah Institute (DI), asserts that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) governance yields superior credit ratings compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This claim is backed by Dr. Frank Bannor's research, which reveals notable shifts in Ghana's credit rating over recent years.

The Shift in Ghana's Credit Rating

Dr. Bannor's analysis exposes a stark contrast between the NPP and NDC's governance, with credit ratings showing marked improvements under the former and declines under the latter. This research underscores the significance of economic indicators in fostering sustainable development. As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive research on economic issues, the DI will continue to delve into these matters.

The Role of the Bank of Ghana

In a show of support, the DI endorses Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recognition of the Bank of Ghana's (BoG) role in guiding the economy through turbulent times. The DI's research corroborates that under NPP governance, Ghana's GDP growth surged to an average of 5.3% between 2017 and 2020, compared to 3.9% between 2013 and 2016. The agricultural sector saw a significant boost during this period, but the Covid-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in growth in 2020.

Central bank financing played a crucial role during this critical juncture, and the DI highlights its positive impact. The DI's press conference presented data on Ghana's economic performance under the current administration, emphasizing improvements in GDP growth, inflation rates, international reserves, and fiscal policy.

Fiscal Consolidation Strategies

The DI stresses the importance of fiscal consolidation strategies to address Ghana's economic challenges, focusing on sustainable revenue generation through tax reforms. Proposed measures to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to 20% by 2028 include simplifying the tax regime and leveraging digital platforms for tax collection.

Initiatives like flat rate tax and online tax filing are welcomed as they broaden participation in revenue generation, aiming to enhance Ghana's creditworthiness and fiscal stability.

Refuting the opposition NDC's portrayal of a bleak Ghanaian economy, the DI emphasizes the positive performance under the NPP's governance. Key economic indicators such as GDP growth, inflation, exchange rate, debt-to-GDP, fiscal policy, and credit rating show significant improvement.

For instance, the GDP growth increased from 3.37% in 2016 to 8.13% in 2017, a testament to the NPP's policies. The DI plans to engage in further research and media interactions to educate the public on these economic facts.

As of February 14, 2024, the Danquah Institute continues to advocate for responsible fiscal policies, emphasizing their role in maintaining Ghana's credit rating and overall economic health.