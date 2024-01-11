Ghana’s Communication Minister Backs Vice President’s Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism

In a recent conversation on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Ghana’s Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, defended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s prioritization of digitalization as a major pillar of economic development. This comes in response to criticisms claiming the Vice President is neglecting the country’s economic concerns.

Digitalization: A Strategic Move

Minister Owusu Ekuful clarified that the government’s strong focus on digitalization initiatives is a part of a broader strategy aimed at establishing a digital economy. She emphasized the key elements of this infrastructure, which include standardizing individual identification, addressing property systems, enhancing financial inclusion, and digitizing public service delivery.

The minister stressed that creating access to digital devices is crucial for competitiveness in the fourth industrial revolution. She referenced the government’s ‘one-student, one-laptop’ initiative as a prime example of these efforts.

Vice President Bawumia urged the university to lead the charge in knowledge production and the development of advanced technologies. His speech at the 75th Annual New Year School by the University of Ghana echoed this sentiment. He emphasized the theme of adopting technology for sustainable development and highlighted the successful implementation of various digital strategies.

Digitization: The Key to Inclusive Economic Growth

As he gears up for his upcoming presidential campaign, Vice President Bawumia has highlighted digitalization, healthcare improvement, and agricultural productivity as his key focus areas. His vision is to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. The Vice President also introduced new policies such as ‘gold for oil’ to maximize natural resources and emphasized the need for an energy transition towards renewable sources.

Minister Owusu Ekuful asserted that by the time of the upcoming election, Ghanaians will be able to witness first-hand the benefits of these digital initiatives. In the face of criticism, the Communication Minister’s remarks underscored the administration’s commitment to leverage digital technologies to enhance the nation’s economic prospects.