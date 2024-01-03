en English
Ghana

Ghana’s Clergy Urges Electoral Commission to Uphold Fairness in 2024 Elections

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
The clergy of Sunyani Municipality, Ghana, have urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to uphold impartiality and firmness in the forthcoming 2024 elections. They stressed the importance of these attributes for preserving the nation’s peace and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. These remarks were made during interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the occasion of New Year’s eve vigils. The clergy lauded the EC for its role in successfully conducting past elections, which bolstered national peace and fostered socio-political stability.

Electoral Commission’s Critical Role

Very Reverend Dr. Solomon Bruce underscored the EC’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s destiny. He encouraged the electorate to make well-informed decisions. He also called upon political party supporters to behave responsibly during the elections. Dr. Bruce emphasized the need for selfless, God-fearing leaders to spearhead Ghana’s development.

Call to the Youth and Political Parties

The clergy also directed their advice to the youth, cautioning them against being used by politicians to stir up unrest. They urged political parties to champion non-violence and peace, as these are prerequisites for economic progress in 2024. They indicated that groups such as children, the disabled, and women often bear the brunt of political violence. Thus, they underscored the importance of national peace and social cohesion.

The Vision for 2024

Apostle Ofori Baffour described 2024 as a potential year for Ghana’s economic liberation. However, he stressed that this goal cannot be realized amidst violence and political instability. Finally, Apostle Emmanuel Sakyi urged politicians to demonstrate faithfulness and refrain from deceptive practices to win votes. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process for the wellbeing of the nation.

Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

