Ghana’s Clergy Urges Electoral Commission to Uphold Fairness in 2024 Elections

The clergy of Sunyani Municipality, Ghana, have urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to uphold impartiality and firmness in the forthcoming 2024 elections. They stressed the importance of these attributes for preserving the nation’s peace and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. These remarks were made during interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the occasion of New Year’s eve vigils. The clergy lauded the EC for its role in successfully conducting past elections, which bolstered national peace and fostered socio-political stability.

Electoral Commission’s Critical Role

Very Reverend Dr. Solomon Bruce underscored the EC’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s destiny. He encouraged the electorate to make well-informed decisions. He also called upon political party supporters to behave responsibly during the elections. Dr. Bruce emphasized the need for selfless, God-fearing leaders to spearhead Ghana’s development.

Call to the Youth and Political Parties

The clergy also directed their advice to the youth, cautioning them against being used by politicians to stir up unrest. They urged political parties to champion non-violence and peace, as these are prerequisites for economic progress in 2024. They indicated that groups such as children, the disabled, and women often bear the brunt of political violence. Thus, they underscored the importance of national peace and social cohesion.

The Vision for 2024

Apostle Ofori Baffour described 2024 as a potential year for Ghana’s economic liberation. However, he stressed that this goal cannot be realized amidst violence and political instability. Finally, Apostle Emmanuel Sakyi urged politicians to demonstrate faithfulness and refrain from deceptive practices to win votes. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process for the wellbeing of the nation.