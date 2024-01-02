Ghana’s Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections

In the heart of Ghana’s political scene, the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is abuzz with a pivotal shift ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. Actor Prince David Osei, a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyran Alhassan during the 2020 elections, has made a surprising declaration. On December 1, 2023, during a GHOne interview, Osei unveiled his intention to endorse John Dumelo, the parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), signaling a change in his political allegiance.

Disappointment Leads to Defection

Osei’s switch of allegiance to Dumelo has its roots in his dissatisfaction with Alhassan’s lack of attention to the needs of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. He pointedly highlighted her failure to address issues affecting the constituents, particularly the students of the University of Ghana. Despite his affiliation with the NPP, Osei feels compelled to support a candidate he believes will better serve the interests of the people.

Endorsement Amid Upcoming Primaries

This significant endorsement arrives as Alhassan prepares to contest the forthcoming NPP primaries scheduled for January 20, 2024. Should she triumph, she may again face Dumelo in the 2024 parliamentary elections. In the 2020 elections, Alhassan had narrowly defeated Dumelo, securing 39,851 votes against his 37,778 votes. However, with Osei’s new endorsement, the political scales could potentially tip in Dumelo’s favor.

Dumelo’s Potential Impact

Osei’s backing of Dumelo underlines the latter’s potential to make a significant impact on the constituency. Osei’s disappointment with Alhassan’s performance and his subsequent endorsement of Dumelo underscores the need for political leaders to pay heed to the concerns of their constituents. His shift in support is not simply about party lines, but rather the desire for effective representation and change.