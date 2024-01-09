en English
Ghana

Ghana’s Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Ghana's Attorney General Defends 1992 Constitution Amid Calls for Overhaul

The Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice of Ghana, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has staunchly defended the 1992 Constitution of the nation, countering voices calling for a complete revamp. In a conversation centered around Constitution Day, Dame extolled the virtues of the existing Constitution, highlighting its alignment with international standards and its pivotal role in upholding democracy, human rights, and constitutionalism for over three decades.

Constitution: A Guardian of National Objectives and Citizens’ Rights

The AG underscored the Constitution’s significance as a key document that outlines the nation’s goals, delineates the roles of state institutions, and maintains a delicate balance between state power and citizens’ rights. While acknowledging the requirement for periodic assessments and potential modifications to specific sections, Dame expressed his disagreement with the idea that a complete overhaul of the Constitution is warranted. Instead, his advocacy was directed towards bolstering institutional capacities to ensure governmental accountability.

Ghana’s Constitution Versus the United States’

In a compelling comparative analysis, Dame drew parallels between the constitutional frameworks of Ghana and the United States. He argued that Ghana’s Constitution provides a more exhaustive bill of rights and boasts superior judicial review mechanisms. The US Constitution, despite its venerable age of approximately 250 years, has only seen 27 amendments and is considerably less detailed in terms of rights than its Ghanaian counterpart.

The Role of an Independent Judiciary

The AG placed a strong emphasis on the independent judiciary in Ghana, lauding its power to review executive and legislative actions. This mechanism, according to Dame, is far more robust than those prevalent in the United Kingdom and certain European nations. In conclusion, he reiterated the significance of the Constitution’s bill of rights in fostering a democratic environment and safeguarding human rights.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

