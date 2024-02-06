Ghana's Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Returns to Duty After Medical Treatment

Assin North's Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, has resumed his legislative duties after a period of medical treatment in Canada. On February 6, Quayson addressed the media in Parliament expressing his readiness to reconnect with the people of Assin North and serve his constituents with renewed vigor.

Recovery and Return to Parliament

Quayson's return comes after an extended absence from the previous session of Parliament due to health issues. He confirmed his recovery and emphasized his commitment to serving his constituents, caucus, and the country, assuring that he was back in full swing. The parliamentarian acknowledged the importance of self-care and underlined his excitement to once again engage in active political life.

A Pledge Towards Progress

Upon his return, Quayson underscored his dedication to work towards the progress of his constituency and Ghana as a whole. He pledged to continue championing for the success of Ghana, expressing confidence in his party, the NDC's prospects in the upcoming general elections. His forward-moving ethos was encapsulated in the statement, "Forward ever, backwards never."

Overcoming Challenges

Quayson's return was not without challenges. Despite the legal battles and charges linked to the 2020 general elections, he remained optimistic about his role and the future of his party. He was re-elected in a by-election on June 27, 2023, and stands firm on his commitment to serve his constituents, highlighting his dedication to national development and success.