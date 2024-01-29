Ghana's Accountant General Dodges PAC Hearing Amid Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, Ghana's Controller and Accountant General, failed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on January 29, 2024. His absence, despite being slated for a crucial question and answer session, raised eyebrows among the committee members. Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, attributed his non-attendance to unforeseen circumstances, a rationale that failed to convince the PAC.

Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem's Representatives Rejected

In lieu of his presence, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem sent three deputy commissioners. However, this did not sit well with some committee members, who insisted on his direct accountability. Despite the tension, PAC Chairman James Klutse Avedzi decided to proceed with the hearing without Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem.

A Recent Defeat and Controversy

Adding to the drama, this incident follows Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem's recent defeat in the Akim Swedru parliamentary primary. He lost to incumbent MP Kennedy Osei, securing 94 votes against Osei's 194. Another candidate, Okyere Jerome Kwame, followed with 10 votes. Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem's candidacy stirred controversy, with public opinion divided between his supporters and detractors.

Legal and Public Challenges

On the one hand, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Ghana called for his removal from office, accusing him of violating the Civil Service Act. On the other hand, MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, filed a lawsuit against him on January 10, 2024. As the dust settles on today's proceedings, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem's career and the political landscape of Ghana.