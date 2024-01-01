en English
Ghana

Ghana’s 2024 Elections: Social Media Favors John Mahama, Says IMANI Africa Report

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Ghana’s 2024 Elections: Social Media Favors John Mahama, Says IMANI Africa Report

As Ghana inches towards the 2024 presidential elections, a recent report by IMANI Africa projects a fascinating narrative.

The discourse on social media reflects a more favorable perception of John Mahama, the Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as compared to his opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Social Media Sentiment Analysis

IMANI Africa’s Periodic Social Media Sentiment Analysis Report, published in December 2023, unveils key insights in the run-up to the elections.

The study reveals that approximately 20% of social media posts mentioning John Mahama and the NDC convey a positive sentiment. In contrast, only about 9.74% of posts referencing Dr. Bawumia or the NPP mirror this positivity.

