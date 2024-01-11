Ghana's 2024 Elections: Carlos Ahenkorah Voices Confidence in Bawumia's Leadership

In a significant political gesture, Carlos Ahenkorah, a Member of Parliament and a key figure in Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP), has voiced his unfaltering trust in the leadership potential of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President of the country. This endorsement comes on the heels of the impending 2024 general elections in Ghana, where Bawumia is viewed as a promising contender for the presidential race.

Confidence in Competent Governance

Ahenkorah's statement solidifies the faith within some sectors of the NPP in Bawumia's discerning judgment and leadership capabilities. He anticipates that under Bawumia's presidency, the appointed government officials would be 'anything but square pegs in round holes'. This expression, typically used to indicate misfit individuals in their positions, here underscores Ahenkorah's assertion towards a potential Bawumia administration's commitment to meritocratic governance.

Bawumia: A Technocrat in Governance

Ahenkorah, representing the Tema West constituency, extolled Bawumia for his dedication to competence and knowledge-based governance. Labeling Bawumia as a technocrat, Ahenkorah emphasized his belief in appointing individuals to government positions based on their skills and capabilities, thus eschewing political patronage. He also underscored Bawumia's accountability to the Ghanaian public, affirming that appointments under Bawumia's administration would prioritize the capabilities of the candidates.

The Call for Gender Parity in Politics

Notably, the discourse around the upcoming elections has also highlighted the urgent need for increased female representation in parliamentary positions and governance structures. This call for gender parity in politics is rooted in the persistent underrepresentation of women in Ghana's parliament and the potential impact of this parity on inclusive and sustainable development. The clarion call is for political parties to actively nominate and support female candidates, and even consider them as running mates in the forthcoming elections.