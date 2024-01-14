Ghana’s 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection

Members of Parliament for Anlo and Keta Constituencies, Richard Kwame Sefe and Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, have urged John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to commit to protecting their coastlines if he wins Ghana’s 2024 general elections. The appeal was made during Mahama’s ‘Building Ghana Tour,’ a campaign trail designed to incorporate the voices of various stakeholders into the NDC’s 2024 manifesto.

Coastline Protection: A Matter of Urgency

The MPs highlighted the pressing need to safeguard their constituencies from the rising threat of tidal waves and erosion. They pointed out the potential loss of land if proactive measures are not instituted promptly. Their primary ask was the construction of a sea defense wall stretching from Fuveme to Aflao along the Volta Region’s coastline, a significant move that would drastically reduce the impact of coastal erosion.

An Appeal for Keta Lagoon and Anticipated Keta Harbour

Furthering their appeal, Gakpey emphasized the importance of dredging the Keta Lagoon as a dual-purpose initiative. Firstly, it would serve as a preventative measure against flooding. Secondly, it would provide much-needed support to the fishing industry, a vital economic sector in the region. The construction of the Keta Harbour, a long-anticipated project, also found its way into their appeal.

Building Ghana Tour: A Manifesto of the People

Mahama’s visit to the Volta region was part of his larger ‘Building Ghana Tour’. This initiative aimed to meet with various stakeholders, including traders, fisherfolk, religious leaders, and traditional authorities, to understand their concerns and incorporate them into the NDC’s manifesto. Mahama was accompanied by Fiafi Fofo Kwetey, the National Secretary, and other party executives, underlining the significance of the tour.