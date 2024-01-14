en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Ghana’s 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Ghana’s 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection

Members of Parliament for Anlo and Keta Constituencies, Richard Kwame Sefe and Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, have urged John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to commit to protecting their coastlines if he wins Ghana’s 2024 general elections. The appeal was made during Mahama’s ‘Building Ghana Tour,’ a campaign trail designed to incorporate the voices of various stakeholders into the NDC’s 2024 manifesto.

Coastline Protection: A Matter of Urgency

The MPs highlighted the pressing need to safeguard their constituencies from the rising threat of tidal waves and erosion. They pointed out the potential loss of land if proactive measures are not instituted promptly. Their primary ask was the construction of a sea defense wall stretching from Fuveme to Aflao along the Volta Region’s coastline, a significant move that would drastically reduce the impact of coastal erosion.

An Appeal for Keta Lagoon and Anticipated Keta Harbour

Furthering their appeal, Gakpey emphasized the importance of dredging the Keta Lagoon as a dual-purpose initiative. Firstly, it would serve as a preventative measure against flooding. Secondly, it would provide much-needed support to the fishing industry, a vital economic sector in the region. The construction of the Keta Harbour, a long-anticipated project, also found its way into their appeal.

Building Ghana Tour: A Manifesto of the People

Mahama’s visit to the Volta region was part of his larger ‘Building Ghana Tour’. This initiative aimed to meet with various stakeholders, including traders, fisherfolk, religious leaders, and traditional authorities, to understand their concerns and incorporate them into the NDC’s manifesto. Mahama was accompanied by Fiafi Fofo Kwetey, the National Secretary, and other party executives, underlining the significance of the tour.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
57 mins ago
Ghana's University Teachers Association Threatens Strike Over Unmet Demands
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has publicly declared its intention to go on strike, in response to the government’s failure to meet their demands. These demands, which primarily revolve around subpar conditions of service and inadequate remuneration, have been a longstanding concern for UTAG. Unresolved Negotiations Despite engaging in continuous dialogue with government
Ghana's University Teachers Association Threatens Strike Over Unmet Demands
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of 'Dumsor'
7 hours ago
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: The Unpredictability of 'Dumsor'
Mahama Calls on Government to Resource Ghana's Disaster Management Agency
7 hours ago
Mahama Calls on Government to Resource Ghana's Disaster Management Agency
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
57 mins ago
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Unresolved Issues
7 hours ago
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Unresolved Issues
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
7 hours ago
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
8 seconds
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
28 seconds
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
15 mins
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
16 mins
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
16 mins
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
17 mins
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
Andre Agassi: From Grand Slam Champion to Social Impact Investor
18 mins
Andre Agassi: From Grand Slam Champion to Social Impact Investor
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
18 mins
Political Shockwaves: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
Tom Thibodeau Celebrates Milestone 500th Win Amid Knicks' Struggles
19 mins
Tom Thibodeau Celebrates Milestone 500th Win Amid Knicks' Struggles
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
57 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app