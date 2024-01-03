en English
Ghana

Ghanaian Youth Leaders Advocate Against Political Violence Ahead of 2024 Elections

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
On the 31st night service at Christ Apostolic Church International in Kutre No. 1, located in the Berekum East municipality of the Bono Region in Ghana, the youth leaders took a stand against political violence. They appealed to their peers, urging them to reject any form of political bait that could potentially lead to violence during the imminent 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Youth Leaders Speak Out Against Political Violence

The leaders strongly emphasized that the youth should not be willing to risk their lives for the sake of politicians. They suggested that these politicians should instead ask their own children, who often reside abroad, to take their place in the face of such conflicts. The youth were advised to accept any money offered by politicians as it rightfully belongs to the Ghanaian public, but they were cautioned against participating in any violent activities.

Head Pastor Preaches Acceptance and Peace

The Head Pastor of the church, Prophet Alex Amankona, pointed out the stark reality of elections – in every election, only one party can emerge victorious. Hence, he emphasized that politicians should gracefully accept the outcome of the elections without resorting to violence. He underscored the rampant misuse of the children of the poor for political violence and stressed the urgency to end this practice for the sake of the country’s future development and sanity.

Reaffirmation of Commitment Towards Peace

In a similar vein, Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, reaffirmed his commitment to ruling with truthfulness, love, and self-sacrifice in 2024. He expressed gratitude to his subjects for their successes in 2023 and implored traditional leadership and natives to be more responsible. He also urged everyone to steer clear of actions that can ignite violence and confusion in order to maintain lasting peace within the state.

Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

