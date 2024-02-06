Ghanaian Pharmacists Voice Concerns Over Proposed Import Ban on 142 Drugs

The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy and the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana have jointly voiced their apprehensions regarding the Ministry of Health's proposed import ban on 142 drugs. The organizations have urged for a meticulous approach to prevent any unintended consequences that could jeopardize the health of the Ghanaian population.

Importance of Stakeholder Engagement

The pharmacists emphasized the necessity of stakeholder engagement and dialogue to facilitate a smooth transition. They highlighted the successful collaboration with the ministry on a previous ban of 49 drugs, which was a result of beneficial stakeholder engagement. However, they noted that the current proposal has not been preceded by such discussions.

Potential Health Risks and Economic Impact

The impending Executive Instrument EI 2023 on the Restriction of Medicines from Importation has raised significant concerns among the pharmacy representatives. They fear potential health risks, destabilization of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and a possible surge in medicine shortages and price hikes across the country.

Questioning the Integrity of the Proposed List

Another point of contention is the integrity of the list of 142 products to be restricted for local manufacture. Doubts have been raised about the capacity of local manufacturers to meet the pharmaceutical needs of the nation. Fiifi Yamoah, the Executive Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, has called for dialogue to ensure that the transition to local production does not compromise drug quality.