Ghanaian MP Koomson Challenges Assault Allegations, Threatens Legal Action Against GJA

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East in Ghana, has openly challenged the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to present evidence of her alleged involvement in the assault of Cape FM journalist, David Kobbina. In a bold move, she has threatened to take legal action against the GJA and its President, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, if they fail to substantiate their claims.

A Media Blackout and a Demand for Proof

Facing a media blackout announced by the GJA, Koomson has expressed her incredulity at the decision, stating it was not based on factual evidence. She has demanded that the GJA either provide proof of her involvement in the assault or retract their statement and apologize. This direct challenge to the GJA has intensified the public interest in this ongoing matter.

Adding to the intrigue, Koomson revealed her surprise at the media reports about the assault. She noted that nobody approached her about the issue during her vetting in Cape Coast, despite her interactions with the media post-vetting. Such revelations raise questions about the thoroughness of the investigation conducted by the GJA, as well as the timing of these allegations.

Legal Action Looming

Unless the GJA can substantiate their claims or offer an apology, Koomson is prepared to take legal action, a move that would escalate this ongoing dispute. She has been waiting for footage of the incident promised by the GJA President, which has not been delivered. This perceived lapse has led her to question the GJA's investigative process and the credibility of their claims, suggesting a potentially explosive legal battle ahead.