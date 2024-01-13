en English
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC

In the heart of Ghana’s bustling political landscape, Fifi Kwetey, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended a strategic plea to former President John Dramani Mahama. The plea revolves around the handling of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a potent figure in Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Beyond Personal Politics

Kwetey has urged Mahama to step back from critiquing Dr. Bawumia directly, suggesting that the NDC as a party should manage the Vice President’s political maneuvers and articulations. This appeal indicates a shift towards a unified party strategy, sidelining individual antagonism, particularly when it comes to political heavyweights like Dr. Bawumia.

Amidst Ghana’s Political Theater

The backdrop to this development is Ghana’s vibrant political arena, where the two main parties, the NDC and the ruling NPP, consistently engage in rigorous debates and political maneuvering. As Ghana sails towards the 2024 general elections, the political currents between these parties and their leaders are intensifying, with each side orchestrating strategies to gain the upper hand.

Unified Approach Against Political Opponents

Kwetey’s remarks resonate with an internal consensus within the NDC to adopt a collective approach in dealing with their political adversaries, especially figures like Dr. Bawumia, who is speculated to be a potential torchbearer for the NPP in the forthcoming elections. The NDC’s tactical shift, captured in Kwetey’s plea, suggests a focus on party unity and the need for a consolidated response to political challenges.

During a campaign event, Kwetey, donning his role as the NDC’s General Secretary, emphasized the need for Mahama to channel his energies into communicating his vision to Ghanaians, leaving the task of countering Dr. Bawumia’s political offensives to the party’s national executives. This strategic division of roles within the party underscores a concerted effort to maximize the effectiveness of their political campaign, as Ghana’s 2024 general elections loom on the horizon.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

