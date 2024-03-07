Ghana Mourns: President Akufo-Addo Honors Late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah's Legacy

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently expressed his profound sorrow over the sudden demise of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, emphasizing his remarkable contributions towards uplifting the lives of the people in Ejisu and across Ghana. In a heartfelt Facebook post, the President described Kumah as a bright, energetic light whose warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others made him a beloved figure, both during his tenure as the Leader of the Opposition and as President.

Unwavering Dedication to Service

Dr. Kumah's political career was distinguished by his steadfast commitment to public service and his passion for improving the nation's well-being. As the first Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), set up by President Akufo-Addo during his first term, Kumah played a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation across the country. His promotion to Deputy Minister for Finance was a testament to his exceptional skills, expertise, and, more importantly, his empathy and compassion in his governmental role.

John Kumah was not just a government official; he was a crucial member of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, serving with unparalleled enthusiasm and devotion. His efforts significantly advanced the government's economic agenda, ensuring that the progress and benefits were equitably shared among all Ghanaians. President Akufo-Addo hailed him as a "Ghanaian patriot par excellence," whose loss has left a void not easily filled.

Remembering a National Icon

As the nation grapples with this profound loss, President Akufo-Addo extended his deepest condolences to Kumah's wife, children, family, and the New Patriotic Party, acknowledging the great void left by his passing. The President's tribute not only celebrates Kumah's life and achievements but also serves as a reminder of his significant impact on Ghana's socio-economic landscape. As Ghana mourns, the legacy of John Kumah continues to inspire many, highlighting the indelible mark he has left on the nation and its people.