en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism

In a turn of unexpected events, the Ghanaian government announced the cancellation of ‘The Convention’, a Pan African event that was scheduled to be held at the Black Star Square in Accra on January 7, 2024. The politically affiliated event, which was approved in November 2023, was abruptly called off just a few hours before its commencement. The sudden cancellation has sparked criticism and disappointment from attendees and dignitaries across Africa.

Wave of Disappointment and Criticism

The announcement of the abrupt cancellation came as an unpleasant surprise to the patrons, dignitaries, and thousands of attendees who were present at the venue. The event, organized by the New Africa Foundation, was speculated to be associated with the unveiling of the leader of The New Force political movement. The cancellation sparked widespread disappointment, particularly amongst those who were eagerly anticipating the unveiling of a potential new leader and a transformative political agenda.

Accusations of Dictatorial Tactics

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo took to Twitter to criticize President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing them of employing dictatorial tactics. In her posts, Otoo labelled the current government as the worst in the history of the 4th republic, accusing it of being intolerant of dissent and committing human rights abuses.

Government’s Response

In response to the wave of criticism, the Presidency released a statement, attributing the cancellation to a conflicting State Event at the same venue. The Office of the President also indicated in a letter that the permit initially issued for the Black Star Square event was revoked. The organisers were assured of a refund for the booking fee, but this has done little to assuage the disappointment of those affected. While the government defended its actions, the New Africa Foundation expressed regret over the cancellation and promised to provide more information as it becomes available.

0
Africa Ghana Politics
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Endeavour Mining Accomplishes Share Buy-Back Programme, Updates Total Voting Rights
In a strategic move, Endeavour Mining plc, West Africa’s premier senior gold producer, has successfully executed a share buy-back programme. The multinational company, with operations spanning Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, is engaged in a comprehensive range of mining activities, from exploration to development. Key Figures and Implications Following the cancellation of the repurchased
Endeavour Mining Accomplishes Share Buy-Back Programme, Updates Total Voting Rights
ReadyWise Collaborates with UN's FAO to Support Humanitarian Efforts in South Sudan
19 mins ago
ReadyWise Collaborates with UN's FAO to Support Humanitarian Efforts in South Sudan
Equatorial Guinea VP Visits Victoria Falls: A Case of Diplomacy and Tourism
26 mins ago
Equatorial Guinea VP Visits Victoria Falls: A Case of Diplomacy and Tourism
Koree Triumphs in 2023 Ecobank Fintech Challenge, Secures $200,000 Pre-seed Funding
5 mins ago
Koree Triumphs in 2023 Ecobank Fintech Challenge, Secures $200,000 Pre-seed Funding
Crocodile Attack on Okavango River Claims Life of Namibian Boy
13 mins ago
Crocodile Attack on Okavango River Claims Life of Namibian Boy
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
18 mins ago
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
Latest Headlines
World News
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
15 seconds
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
42 seconds
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
Strathy Ward at Migdale Hospital Faces Uncertain Future Amid Closure Concerns
55 seconds
Strathy Ward at Migdale Hospital Faces Uncertain Future Amid Closure Concerns
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Message on GMB: A Testament to Endurance and Hope
1 min
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Message on GMB: A Testament to Endurance and Hope
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
1 min
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
2 mins
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
3 mins
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
3 mins
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
5 mins
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
36 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app