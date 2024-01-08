Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism

In a turn of unexpected events, the Ghanaian government announced the cancellation of ‘The Convention’, a Pan African event that was scheduled to be held at the Black Star Square in Accra on January 7, 2024. The politically affiliated event, which was approved in November 2023, was abruptly called off just a few hours before its commencement. The sudden cancellation has sparked criticism and disappointment from attendees and dignitaries across Africa.

Wave of Disappointment and Criticism

The announcement of the abrupt cancellation came as an unpleasant surprise to the patrons, dignitaries, and thousands of attendees who were present at the venue. The event, organized by the New Africa Foundation, was speculated to be associated with the unveiling of the leader of The New Force political movement. The cancellation sparked widespread disappointment, particularly amongst those who were eagerly anticipating the unveiling of a potential new leader and a transformative political agenda.

Accusations of Dictatorial Tactics

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo took to Twitter to criticize President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing them of employing dictatorial tactics. In her posts, Otoo labelled the current government as the worst in the history of the 4th republic, accusing it of being intolerant of dissent and committing human rights abuses.

Government’s Response

In response to the wave of criticism, the Presidency released a statement, attributing the cancellation to a conflicting State Event at the same venue. The Office of the President also indicated in a letter that the permit initially issued for the Black Star Square event was revoked. The organisers were assured of a refund for the booking fee, but this has done little to assuage the disappointment of those affected. While the government defended its actions, the New Africa Foundation expressed regret over the cancellation and promised to provide more information as it becomes available.