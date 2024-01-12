en English
Finance

Ghana Auditor-General Transfers GH19.5 Million to Consolidated Fund from Recoveries

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Ghana Auditor-General Transfers GH19.5 Million to Consolidated Fund from Recoveries

Stepping up in its relentless pursuit of accountability, the Auditor-General’s office in Ghana successfully transferred GH19.5 million into the Consolidated Fund during the 2023 financial year. This sum notably includes a recent remittance of GH9.5 million, originating from disallowed expenditures highlighted in various audit reports.

A Special Account for Recoveries

These funds were sourced from the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account, a special initiative established in June 2022 at the Bank of Ghana. By the end of December 2023, this account had accrued a substantial balance of over GH19.7 million. The monies represent recoveries from unearned salaries and other disallowances as reported to Parliament.

Real-Time Tracking with Transparency

In an explanation, Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu shed light on the reason behind the creation of this special account. It was conceived to protect the public purse and to provide real-time tracking of the progress of recoveries from expenditures disallowed by audit recommendations. This marked a significant improvement as, prior to this, recoveries were directed to the Controller and Accountant-General’s Suspense Account, which unfortunately lacked the capability for real-time reporting.

Impactful Recovery from Disallowed Expenditure

The Auditor-General’s reports have consistently highlighted infractions in public spending, and the disallowance of expenditure has enabled the recovery of significant amounts. This includes the recovery of over GH2.2 billion between 2017 and 2020. In 2023 alone, the Auditor-General’s Office submitted 22 audit reports to Parliament, continuing a trend of compliance with constitutional deadlines for three consecutive years.

Mr. Asiedu also expressed his gratitude to the government, the Minister of Finance, and the staff of the Audit Service for their support and efforts in enhancing good governance, transparency, accountability, and probity in Ghana’s public financial management.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

