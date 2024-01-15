Ghana: Aggrieved Clients of Defunct Fund Management Company Await Parliamentary Probe

Distressed clients of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Limited in Ghana are growing increasingly impatient with the stalled proceedings of a parliamentary ad hoc committee. This committee was established to investigate the challenges these clients face due to their frozen funds. Established on December 6, 2023, by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the committee was the result of a petition by the affected customers demanding an inquiry into the government's failure to release their funds.

Committee's Lack of Progress

The committee, which includes seven members from parliament and two technocrats, was given a three-month deadline to present its findings. Yet, over a month has passed without any visible progress on the committee's work. This lack of movement has exacerbated the disappointment among the affected customers, who are already burdened by the immobility of their funds.

Charles Nyame, the convenor of the aggrieved customers, has urgently called for the committee to take swift action. He emphasizes the deep impact of the frozen funds on the lives of innocent Ghanaians, many of whom had placed their trust in Gold Coast Fund Management Limited. Nyame's demand underscores the committee's responsibility to uncover the truth and make recommendations for the House to take further action.

Urgency of the Matter

Nyame's call to action serves as a stark reminder of the importance of taking life seriously in the country. The delay in the committee's work is not merely an administrative hiccup, but a matter that directly affects the livelihoods of many Ghanaians. As clients of the defunct fund management company continue to deal with the financial repercussions of their frozen funds, the need for a resolution grows with each passing day. The parliamentary ad hoc committee must expedite its proceedings to provide some relief to the aggrieved parties.