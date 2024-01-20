Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Amidst the economic turmoil, a burning issue has been brought to light by Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Gevindu Cumaratunga. The leader of Yuthukama civil society group and a recognized figure of the SLPP party, Cumaratunga has been vociferously criticizing the stark disparity in interest rates received by members of the Central Bank Provident Fund in comparison to other Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) recipients.

Unprecedented Discrepancy

In the year 2022, while general EPF members were granted an interest rate of 9%, Central Bank employees were presented with a staggering rate of 29.27%. Such a pronounced discrepancy reflects the unequal treatment of EPF recipients, a matter that Cumaratunga accuses the Parliament of constantly overlooking.

Parliamentary Ignorance and the Domestic Debt Optimization Plan

Cumaratunga has raised this issue multiple times, notably on July 10, 2023, only to be met with apparent indifference from the Parliament. In an ironic twist of fate, Parliament passed the Domestic Debt Optimization plan on July 01, 2023, effectively legalizing the unequal interest payment scheme. Cumaratunga's claims of the Parliament's knowledge and inaction on this issue have added fuel to the fire of this controversy.

Central Bank’s Response and Cumaratunga’s Skepticism

Cumaratunga met with the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, seeking answers. According to the Governor, the Central Bank had provided the requested information to the Finance Ministry promptly. The delay in responding to Cumaratunga's query in Parliament was attributed to the top political leadership. Cumaratunga also noted that the significant profit increase in 2022 for the EPF investments was not reflected in the interest rates paid to general EPF members.

Calling for a thorough examination of the data, Cumaratunga expressed his skepticism towards International Monetary Fund remedies. His suggestion that if the IMF were genuinely concerned about Sri Lanka's economic situation, it should intervene in this interest rate discrepancy, marks his relentless pursuit of equality and transparency in the country's economic structure.