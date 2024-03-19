Germany's Taurus Missile Dilemma: Scholz's Stance Sparks Coalition Rift, Cybersecurity Concerns

Debate around military aid to Ukraine is deepening the cracks in Germany's administration, but despite extremely unusual public rifts, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to prevail. The question at the heart of a months-long dispute is whether Germany will send Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles, which can independently locate and destroy a target after being released by a carrier. Scholz has firmly rejected Kyiv's request for these missiles, but he looks increasingly isolated in this position.

Coalition Tensions and Cybersecurity Questions

One key concern is that Ukraine may need on-the-ground help from German soldiers to work the Taurus missiles, a red line for Scholz. According to leaked discussions by senior army chiefs reported by German media, there are very few copies of the complex data needed to program Taurus missiles. It means that Germany itself would likely lose access to the material if it handed those over to Ukraine, making it a potentially risky move. Scholz has also said that Taurus weapons are sufficiently far-reaching that they could hit Russia, which the Kremlin could view as Germany becoming involved in the war. The country's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, could not handle holding a defensive line against Russia, Scholz argues.

Opposition and Internal Disagreement

Not everyone agrees. The opposition Christian Democrats, or CDU for short, has played down the risk that Russia might view it as Germany entering the war, while the Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens, coalition partners to Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), say the risks are manageable and worthwhile to avoid Russia winning the conflict. Since last November, the CDU has repeatedly tabled votes on sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine in Germany's parliament and failed. Even so, the debate has highlighted tensions within the ruling coalition.

Implications for German Politics

There's clearly a rift between large parts of the Greens and the Free Democrats in favor of delivering Taurus to Ukraine, and Chancellor Scholz and large parts of his Social Democrats vehemently blocking this decision. This level of open disagreement inside a governing coalition is extremely unusual for German politics. The coalition is in disunity because of Scholz's refusal to deliver Taurus. An audio recording of army officials discussing Taurus, which was recently leaked by Russia, added fuel to the fire, raising questions about German cyber security. Not only has the debate brought questions around the state and unity of the governing coalition, but it has also highlighted wider issues in German politics, according to experts.