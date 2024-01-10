en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Germany’s Far-Right AfD Party’s Controversial ‘Masterplan’ for Mass Deportations

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Germany’s Far-Right AfD Party’s Controversial ‘Masterplan’ for Mass Deportations

In a development that has ignited a wave of concerns, members from Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) are reported to have convened with leaders of the extremist Identitarian Movement, including its notable figurehead Martin Sellner. Their agenda, alarmingly, was to blueprint a ‘masterplan’ for mass deportations, to be executed on the hypothetical event of the AfD ascending to power.

Confluence of Extremism and Politics

These discussions took place in a hotel on the outskirts of Potsdam, bringing together key personalities from the AfD and the Identitarian Movement. The core of the dialogue revolved around the contentious strategy of ‘re-migration’, which essentially proposes the systematic expulsion of individuals perceived as non-native. Sellner, formerly the head of the Identitarian Movement’s Austrian division, is a known advocate of this concept, promoting the forceful deportation of immigrants back to their original countries.

Noteworthy is the participation of an aide to AfD leader Alice Weidel, signaling the infiltration of extremist ideologies into certain AfD factions. The meeting’s participants even broached the prospect of deportations to a northern African state, with a capacity to house up to 2 million individuals, and mooted the idea of engaging a right-wing influencer agency to shape youth perspectives ahead of impending elections.

AfD’s Tumultuous Journey and Potential Ramifications

The AfD’s evolution from a financially liberal, anti-euro entity to an organization with a perceived right-wing leaning has triggered extensive debates around potential countermeasures, including the extreme step of banning the party over its pursuit of anti-constitutional objectives. However, Germany’s threshold for outright party prohibitions is steep, as evident from the unsuccessful attempts to ban the far-right NPD party, despite its eerie similarities to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.

The AfD’s manifesto, which advocates for expedited deportations of declined asylum seekers and illegal immigrants, has resonated with voters disenchanted with the current political and economic scenario, leading to a surge in its popularity. This growth, particularly in Germany’s eastern states where it’s polling at the top position, has raised fears of a far-right outfit gaining significant political clout.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Vigilance

The fallouts of such potentially volatile discussions and the AfD’s increasing influence have sparked broader debates around the rise of far-right ideologies, their proximity to mainstream politics, and potential impacts on Germany’s democratic fabric. It underscores the urgent need for critical examination of the ideologies and policies propagated by political entities, and their potential societal and governance implications.

0
Germany Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
36 mins ago
Germany Bolsters Lebanon's Security Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
Germany has pledged an additional 15 million euros ($16.4 million) in military aid to Lebanon amid rising tensions between Israel and the Shiite militia, Hezbollah. This financial support aims to bolster the Lebanese army’s capability to maintain security in the country’s southern region, a hotbed of tension. Heightened Concerns Over Regional Stability The commitment from
Germany Bolsters Lebanon's Security Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
Germany Lifts Ban on Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia: A Policy Shift with Global Implications
2 hours ago
Germany Lifts Ban on Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia: A Policy Shift with Global Implications
Germany Approves Export of Air-to-Air Missiles to Saudi Arabia in Policy Shift
2 hours ago
Germany Approves Export of Air-to-Air Missiles to Saudi Arabia in Policy Shift
Mynaric AG Surpasses Expectations with Stellar Financial Performance in 2023
47 mins ago
Mynaric AG Surpasses Expectations with Stellar Financial Performance in 2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
56 mins ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
BMW's Munich Plant to Go Fully Electric by 2027, Marking End of an Era
1 hour ago
BMW's Munich Plant to Go Fully Electric by 2027, Marking End of an Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
1 min
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
1 min
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
3 mins
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
4 mins
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
4 mins
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
5 mins
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Calls for Peace and Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
5 mins
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
7 mins
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
7 mins
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app