Germany’s Far-Right AfD Party’s Controversial ‘Masterplan’ for Mass Deportations

In a development that has ignited a wave of concerns, members from Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) are reported to have convened with leaders of the extremist Identitarian Movement, including its notable figurehead Martin Sellner. Their agenda, alarmingly, was to blueprint a ‘masterplan’ for mass deportations, to be executed on the hypothetical event of the AfD ascending to power.

Confluence of Extremism and Politics

These discussions took place in a hotel on the outskirts of Potsdam, bringing together key personalities from the AfD and the Identitarian Movement. The core of the dialogue revolved around the contentious strategy of ‘re-migration’, which essentially proposes the systematic expulsion of individuals perceived as non-native. Sellner, formerly the head of the Identitarian Movement’s Austrian division, is a known advocate of this concept, promoting the forceful deportation of immigrants back to their original countries.

Noteworthy is the participation of an aide to AfD leader Alice Weidel, signaling the infiltration of extremist ideologies into certain AfD factions. The meeting’s participants even broached the prospect of deportations to a northern African state, with a capacity to house up to 2 million individuals, and mooted the idea of engaging a right-wing influencer agency to shape youth perspectives ahead of impending elections.

AfD’s Tumultuous Journey and Potential Ramifications

The AfD’s evolution from a financially liberal, anti-euro entity to an organization with a perceived right-wing leaning has triggered extensive debates around potential countermeasures, including the extreme step of banning the party over its pursuit of anti-constitutional objectives. However, Germany’s threshold for outright party prohibitions is steep, as evident from the unsuccessful attempts to ban the far-right NPD party, despite its eerie similarities to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.

The AfD’s manifesto, which advocates for expedited deportations of declined asylum seekers and illegal immigrants, has resonated with voters disenchanted with the current political and economic scenario, leading to a surge in its popularity. This growth, particularly in Germany’s eastern states where it’s polling at the top position, has raised fears of a far-right outfit gaining significant political clout.

Looking Ahead: The Need for Vigilance

The fallouts of such potentially volatile discussions and the AfD’s increasing influence have sparked broader debates around the rise of far-right ideologies, their proximity to mainstream politics, and potential impacts on Germany’s democratic fabric. It underscores the urgent need for critical examination of the ideologies and policies propagated by political entities, and their potential societal and governance implications.