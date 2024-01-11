Germany’s Economy Minister Indicates Possible Ban on AfD Party

In a striking statement, Germany’s Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, a member of the Green Party, has indicated the potential initiation of proceedings to ban the right-wing political party,

Alternative for Germany (AfD). This move comes amid rising concerns about the AfD’s political position and activities, which some sectors regard as extremist.

The AfD, a right-wing populist political entity, established in 2013, has been characterized by its Euroscepticism and opposition to immigration.

Despite narrowly missing the electoral threshold to enter the Bundestag during the 2013 German federal election, it has since grown to become the country’s third-largest party.

The party’s stance on environmental and climate policy, based on the denial of human-caused climate change, sets it apart from other parties represented in the Bundestag.