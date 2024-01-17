Germany Protests Against AfD Over Deportation Plan Echoing Nazi Era

In an unprecedented display of civic solidarity, Germany witnesses a surge of nationwide demonstrations against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The protests, involving tens of thousands of citizens, are a direct response to a controversial meeting involving senior AfD members, where a mass deportation plan eerily reminiscent of Nazi Germany's policies from the 1930s was discussed.

The spark for the current wave of protests was a report that revealed two senior AfD members' participation in a meeting discussing a mass deportation agenda for citizens of foreign origin.

This proposal has struck a deep chord in Germany, with many drawing parallels to the Nazis' initial plan to deport European Jews to Madagascar. The AfD, currently polling second in nationwide surveys, has denied these plans as part of their party policy.