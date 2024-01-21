Germany Erupts in Protests Against Far-Right AfD Party Over Deportation Plan

Mass protests have surged across Germany, sparked by revelations of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) discussing mass deportation of immigrants. The discovery, reported by Correctiv, has fueled nationwide outrage, resulting in demonstrations in numerous German cities. The AfD, born as a Eurosceptic party in 2013, has gradually drifted further right, garnering support with its anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric. These recent developments have not only alarmed the German public but also rattled the country's political landscape.

AfD's Rising Influence

The AfD's burgeoning influence, particularly in eastern Germany ahead of regional elections, is a growing concern for many. This shift in public sentiment is thought to be a reaction to the increase in immigration and frustration over the government's economic policies. The party's potential ban, however, has triggered widespread anger and calls for action from citizens and politicians alike. Despite the controversy, the AfD now ranks second in national polls and leads in three eastern states with imminent elections.

The 'Remigration' Project

At the heart of the controversy is the so-called 'remigration' project discussed by senior AfD members and figures from the extremist Identitarian Movement at a November meeting. The Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, likened this meeting to the infamous Wannsee conference of 1942, where Nazis planned the extermination of Jews. The AfD, however, denies adopting the project while confirming the presence of its members at the meeting.

Public Outrage and Protests

The public's response has been vehement. Thousands have taken to the streets, bearing banners reading 'Nazis, no thank you' and 'It feels like 1933, AfD ban now!'. These protests have received support from elected officials, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has lauded the demonstrators for defending the republic and constitution against its enemies. The turnout on Saturday alone was estimated to be more than 200,000 people, and the protests show no signs of abating.

In the midst of this turmoil, Chancellor Scholz's government has passed legislation easing citizenship rules and lifting a ban on dual citizenship - a move that has drawn criticism from far-right groups but is seen as an affirmation of Germany's commitment to its diverse citizenry. The protests reflect a deep-seated anxiety over the AfD's rising support and its potential implications for Germany's future, making it clear that the fight against right-wing extremism is far from over.