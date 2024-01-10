German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling

Portuguese researcher Clara Ervedosa has critically addressed the use of terms 'southerner' and 'southern appearance' in German police reports. These terms, according to Ervedosa, are racially discriminatory, unconstitutional, and tarnish the image of non-white and non-German individuals.

The Origin and Impact of the 'Southerner' Category

The term 'southerner' traces its roots back to the 1950s when Southern European migrants began to pour into Germany. Over time, this term has become a blanket description for various ethnic groups targeted by politics and media, including Italians, Turks, and Arabic-speaking populations.

Ervedosa, a researcher from the University of Coimbra, Portugal, asserts that such categorizations not only amplify prejudices but also incite racist attacks. These labels contradict Germany's constitutional statement that every citizen is German, irrespective of race or skin color.

Repercussions Beyond Intentions

Ervedosa argues that the intention behind the use of such terms by the police, whether discriminatory or not, is less consequential than the impact they have. Such categories institutionalize racism and alienate communities, undermining the basic right against racial discrimination.

Call for a Global Ban

Ervedosa advocates banning and condemning the use of these terms at European and United Nations levels. This, she believes, would be a significant stride in anti-discrimination efforts. She highlights Germany's commitment to human rights, post the Nazism era, and calls for state institutions like the police to align their language with the German constitution.