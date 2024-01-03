en English
Germany

German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
In the latest developments from Germany, Carsten Schneider, the Minister of State for Eastern Germany and a member of the Social Democrat party, has come out in opposition to banning the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. In a candid interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Schneider’s remarks have ignited a fresh wave of debates about the right approach to handle the rise of AfD, a party that has been making significant inroads in former East Germany.

Political Polarization and the AfD

According to Schneider, a ban on a party that is polling well among certain sections of the society could potentially backfire. The move, he argues, could inadvertently bolster solidarity with the AfD, even among those who are not currently its sympathizers or voters. Schneider’s stance underscores the fear that such a ban could fuel further polarization and division within the society.

Engagement over Exclusion

Schneider, in his conversation, strongly advocated for engaging with AfD voters and addressing their concerns through dialogue instead of excluding them. His position reflects a broader concern about the implications of banning a political party that, despite holding controversial views, has a significant electoral presence.

AfD’s Growing Support in Former East Germany

The AfD is currently classified as ‘definitely right-wing extremist’ in regions like Saxony, Thuringia, and Saxony-Anhalt. Despite this classification, polls indicate that the AfD is leading in these areas, with more than 20 percent support in the Bundestag election. Schneider urged the population to become more involved in preserving democracy and emphasized the need to present the AfD’s content and make voters aware of the consequences of their positions.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

