German Liberals Withhold Support for Landmark EU Corporate Sustainability Directive: Economic and Ethical Implications

On February 15, the German Liberals are set to withhold support for the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, a landmark EU regulation aimed at punishing businesses for environmental and human rights violations in their supply chains. As the directive mandates companies with over 500 employees to rigorously enforce human rights standards throughout their entire supply chain, this decision could have significant economic repercussions for thousands of companies across Europe, including 7,000 in Germany alone.

A Battle for Business Ethics

The proposed legislation has sparked a contentious debate among EU member states and businesses alike. Proponents argue that the directive is crucial in holding corporations accountable for the social and environmental impacts of their operations, while opponents claim that it would place an undue burden on businesses and stifle economic growth. The German Liberals, a key player in this debate, have expressed reservations about the directive's potential consequences for their country's economy.

A Shift in the Genetic Landscape

In a separate development, the EU Parliament has approved new rules on plants obtained through New Genomic Techniques (NGTs). These regulations create two categories of NGT plants, each with its own set of guidelines. Category 1 NGT plants, deemed equivalent to conventional plants, will face fewer restrictions, while Category 2 NGT plants will be subject to current Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) legislation.

Notably, the Parliament has introduced a full ban on patents for both NGT 1 and NGT 2 plants, citing concerns over legal ambiguities, expenses, and dependencies for farmers and breeders. A report assessing the effects of patents on breeders' and farmers' access to diverse plant seeds is expected by June 2025.